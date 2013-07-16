Sydney, AU -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- With an answer to both stunning style and convenient utility the makers of the Hustle Bag have launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo in hopes of raising $75,000 for the production of what everyone will soon want. A sleek leather bag for ladies, and a wallet for gentlemen, that charges any smartphone up to four times before needing to recharge itself. “Gone are the days when our smartphones run out of battery power before our day is finished. And no more carrying charge cords.” said John Winters, one of the founders of Hustle Corp. “Who would have thought such a useful item could be so stylish?”



Imaginatively, Hustle Corp. has developed the world's smartest bag in several styles each compatible with all smartphones. The stylish and globally certified products use wireless induction charging technology combined with the latest in lithium-polymer power for their ultra-thin 4250mAh Hustle Power Pack. The pack is seamlessly incorporated into the innovative products to provide hours of additional power while on the go. For further convenience the Hustle Bags and Wallets have what creators call a smart battery monitor which alerts the consumer when their own batteries are running low.



“Basically all one has to do to recharge the bag or wallet is place them on the charge pad. It really is that simple.” added Winters. The Hustle Charge Pad uses wireless induction to seamlessly charge the Hustle Bag. Additionally there is a USB port on the Hustle Charge Pad so users can use their USB cable to charge their phone while their Hustle Bag recharges on the pad. Each Hustle Bag is fitted with a micro USB connection plus a snap-on iPhone 4/4S and iPhone 5/lightning connector so the consumer doesn’t have to change their Hustle Bag every time they change their phone.



For women, the Hustle Bag is small enough to fit inside an everyday handbag and big enough to be worn on its own as a clutch or cross body bag. For men, the wallet holds cards, cash and travel documents and powers their phone as well. The middle section of the wallet pulls out, folds in half, and slips into a back pocket like an every day wallet.



Combining the finest quality leather and materials all Hustle styles are available for pre-order at up to a 50% discount through the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign until the 11th of August. Following the Indiegogo campaign, all Hustle products will be available at retail prices. The Hustle Bag in leather includes a cross body strap and is sold at a regular retail price (RRP) of $249. The Hustle Clutch in faux leather sells for a RRP of $199. Finally, the Hustle Wallet in leather sells for a RRP of $229.



To make a contribution to the crowdfunding project visit http://igg.me/at/hustle



To view a video about the product visit http://vimeo.com/hustlebag/hustlebag



To contact via email write info@hustlebag.com.