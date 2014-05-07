New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The strategic moves of manufacturers in recent years helped to boost the consumption of ice cream in the Philippines. Leading brand Selecta was able to convince consumers to indulge in ice cream through the affordable price of its Cornetto brand, whilst its bulk dairy ice cream variant is positioned to promote family weekend bonding. On the other hand, competing brand Nestle made products more affordable and accessible to middle- and lower-income consumers through the launch of SKUs which were...
Euromonitor International's Ice Cream in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Frozen Yoghurt, Impulse Ice Cream, Retail Artisanal Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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