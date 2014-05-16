Fast Market Research recommends "Ice Cream in Tunisia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The main key trend that marked the category in 2013 was the intensive communication strategy led by the new player Al-Naseem. The company used different communication channels, like social media, TV, radio and street billboards. More importantly, Al-Naseem focused its ads on famous cartoon characters which are liked by most children. Such characters are SpongeBob, Hello Kitty, Superman, Batman, etc. In addition, the slogan used in the adverts creates a buzz - 'Al-Naseem weld glasy,' which some...
Euromonitor International's Ice Cream in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Frozen Yoghurt, Impulse Ice Cream, Retail Artisanal Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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