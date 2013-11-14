Icicle Documents Food Safety as Kosher Foods on the Rise

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- According to the New York Times Health and Science section of the paper, a growing number of supermarket shoppers are going kosher. The paper reported that more people are eating kosher, “not for religious reasons, but because they are convinced the foods are safer and better for health. Kosher foods, which must meet a number of dietary and processing rules to comply with traditional Jewish law, are the fastest growing ethnic cuisine, reported the market research firm Mintel. Sales of kosher foods reached $12.5 billion in 2008, an increase of 64 percent since 2003.”



Icicle, by Burton Software, is preferred for many food manufacturers as a food quality HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution. Other solutions are more expensive and limited to the machines on which software was installed. The Icicle cloud-based structure allows food manufacturers to access data from anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day.



Icicle has been widely adopted by many sectors of food manufacturing and processing, most recently the kosher food market which is expanding rapidly. It is part of the "health and natural food” trend with more than 20% annual growth. Food manufacturers are taking full advantage of this extremely lucrative market. Consumers are intentionally buying kosher products amounting to over two hundred million dollars in annual purchases, in a market with substantial sales turnover. The multi-cultural and multi-ethnic society reflects only a small part of these consumers are Jewish. Many religions and groups represent the majority of consumers purchasing kosher food. Allergy sufferers, as well as those in search of a guarantee of certified quality, are part of the fast-growing groups of kosher-food consumers.



Until Icicle, food safety was not axiomatic with kosher certification, though the rigorous, reliable, and continual inspections kosher-certified products frequently strengthen consumers’ perception of value and quality. Icicle is the technology solution which now allows certified kosher foods to authenticate food safety.



More than three thousand Icicle users are projected by 2014; ten thousand additional global users in India and Europe are anticipated as well-respected strategic alliances are announced with leading food manufacturers.



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution

Burton Software Inc., (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com) offers Icicle as an affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers. Burton Software was recently profiled in Food Engineering magazine. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955