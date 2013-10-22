IDX, Inc. Syncs Florida Real Estate Market to Website of Agent Debra McInnis

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to welcome Debra McInnis and Downing Frye Real Estate to the growing network of agents and brokers adopting an IDX solution for their real estate website. With the dynamic Internet Data Exchange (IDX) technology, the website of McInnis hosts thousands of Southwest Florida Naples MLS (SWFLNP) listings, giving home seekers a thorough and concise database of homes to search through. The IDX Broker software McInnis now hosts has forever changed the way Naples, Florida potential buyers search for home online.



Five unique search functions give home seekers the ability to personalize and customize their online property search. The basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID searches work in different ways to scan the SWFLNP and retrieve only the best matched listings for each buyer. This dynamic feature, along with the additional tools IDX Broker software syncs to the website of McInnis allow her clients to partake in a quick, effective and simple online property search. Naples real estate has never been this easy!



By accessing an administrative login page, McInnis can monitor and manage all of the tools, features and design settings of her website. By editing the CSS and global wrappers of her page, she can create a unique professional design and branding that represents her image online, making her business more recognizable. IDX Broker makes it so much easier to manage an online real estate solution by simplifying the whole process for agents, brokers and home seekers alike.



About Debra McInnis

Debra McInnis is a real estate agent with Downing Frye Real Estate of Naples, Florida.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com .