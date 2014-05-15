Increase Energy, Libido Levels, and Motivation Noticeable with the Best Testosterone Booster

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Talking about men’s health, the hormone testosterone plays an important role. Basically, it maintains the muscle mass, bone density and sex drive for starters. In early adulthood, testosterone production is at its highest and eventually drops a little each year after.



Low testosterone levels may cause a huge impact to men. This may lead to decreased sex drive, erectile dysfunction, fragile bones and other health issues like Hypogonadism.



Hypogonadism is the most common disease related to the production of testosterone. Men diagnosed with so can benefit from testosterone therapy. However, it is already not recommended if one’s testosterone levels fall within the normal range of specific age.



Meanwhile, there are no easy steps to regaining or to boosting the testosterone level except for these some ways:



Sleep well. Getting a good sleep is more natural than any other steps. A study conducted by University of Chicago revealed that lack of sleep can greatly reduce a healthy young man’s level of testosterone. It was reported that participants decreased sense of well- being as their blood testosterone levels dropped. According to the National Sleep Foundation, adult males have to consume between seven and nine hours every night.



Lose weight. A study performed in 2012 showed that weight loss among men with paradiabetes improved their testosterone levels by almost 50%. As recommended, the healthiest way to achieve and maintain a healthy weight is through a sensible diet and regular exercise.



Perform exercise. This is true as testosterone and energy booster. Low hormone testosterone levels can affect sex drive and mood of men but with exercise, it is a possible to improve one’s mood and stimulate brain chemicals that cause someone to feel happier and more confident.



Hide the sugar and seek enough zinc. Sugar and zinc definitely play important roles in giving a man a healthy being. Zinc regulates serum testosterone levels among healthy men. The Office of Dietary Supplements suggested that adult males should get 11 mg of zinc and females to take 8 mg each day. Oysters have a lot of zinc. It is also found in red meat and poultry. Other food sources include beans, nuts, crab, lobster, whole grains, and many fortified foods.



Go Easy on the Sugar. Zinc isn’t enough to ensure you’re getting the all the nutrition you need. The human body is a complex system that requires a wide variety of vitamins and minerals for smooth operation.



A research published by The Endocrine Society shows that glucose (sugar) decreases testosterone levels in the blood by as much as 25%. This was true of study participants whether they had prediabetes, diabetes, or a normal tolerance for glucose.



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