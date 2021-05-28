Industrial Electronics Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Cost Structures, Growth Rate, Market Statistics and Forecasts to 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- The Industrial Electronics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:



Altera Corporation (United States),Analog Devices, Inc. (Adi) (United States),Blueradios, Inc. (United States),Cactus Semiconductor, Inc (United States),Dover Corporation (United States),General Electric Company (Ge) (United States),Honeywell (United States),Intel (United States),Maxim Integrated Products (United States),British Physical Laboratories India Pvt Ltd (BPL) (India)



Definition:



Industrial electronics refers to equipment, tools, and processes that involve electrical equipment in an industrial setting. The market for industrial electronics has developed mainly to reduce labor fatigue during labor-intensive operations. Automation in industrial machinery has resulted in increased precision, reduced damage which in turn has improved productivity and profit margins. Industrial electronics account for 18% of the total production of electronic goods, second largest after consumer electronics.



Honeywell has recently introduced two new inertial measurement units (IMUs) to provide world-class navigation in a small, lightweight package without compromising on cost. Built to withstand almost any environment in the air, on land or underwater, these small-but-mighty sensors can serve several markets, including agriculture, robotics, survey/mapping, unmanned vehicles, and transportation. . The IMUs can be used in several industrial applications, such as autonomous vehicle testing, precision agriculture, surveying and mapping, pipeline inspections, platform control, and motion compensation.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



Type (Process Control Equipment (PCE), Automaton& Analytical Instruments (A&AI), Power Electronics Equipment (PEE), Test & Measuring Equipment (T&ME)), Application (Design & Maintenance, Manufacturing, Material Handling), End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Power Plant, Construction, Chemical, Telecommunication, Oil/Gas/Petroleum Plant, Mining & Metal Processing, Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing, Others)



Market Trends:

Application of State-Of-The-Art Systems Such As SCADA, PLC and AC Drive Systems across Various Sections of the Industry

Penetration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Improving Process Automation



Market Drivers:

Technical Innovation Is the Key Driver

High Precision Controls Leading To Improved Productivity



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2020

? Base Year: 2020

? Estimated Year: 2021

? Forecast Period: 2021-2026



– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

