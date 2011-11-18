Infinity Network Solutions Has the Right Culture for Driving Macon, Georgia Sales

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2011 -- It's not easy to position one's company in the Information Technology (IT) industry to consistently bring in new sales. Infinity Network Solutions has a new philosophy for how to drive Macon, Georgia sales -- without fail - all by changing their corporate culture.



Robert Betzel, President of Infinity Network Solutions, and David Russell, a channel veteran of 30 years and the “people guy” for IT solution providers, just released their new book, Company Culture Challenge that reveals the secret for the best way to develop a great organization. It is available in hardcover or e-book on Amazon and other popular booksellers.



Mr. Betzel and his team at Infinity Network Solutions are following the model of online sales superstar Zappos. He pointed out that that "Zappos achieved the impossible, even though they were broke in 1999, by becoming such a success that Zappos was able to sell their company to Amazon for $1.2 BILLION. They did it by changing their corporate culture. Internet Network Solutions also feels very strongly that in order to create a winning culture with the clients, it must begin with the employees."



This gave rise to Betzel getting together with Mr. Russell and the two of them developing a strategic step-by-step strategic plan that will allow businesses to transform their organization into a high profit leader. Their action plan will teach business owners how to fully motivate your employees and serve your clients so well, they will not possibly think of going anywhere elsewhere. It's all in the culture of your organization. Company Culture Challenge will challenge business leaders to rethink what they thought they knew.



The organization's employees uphold a company-wide set of vision and values that makes Infinity Network Solutions what it is today. Without their support, values, excellence in service and expertise, the organization's corporate culture would be weak at best.



