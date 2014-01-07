Innovative New Guide Teaches Operators How to Open a Restaurant with Long Term Profitability

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Kirk James, author and publisher of Opening and Running a Successful Business: Restaurant Edition 2014, the guide that holds all the secrets for helping entrepreneurs learn how to open a restaurant that is profitable over the long term, is pleased to announce that he is offering a 350 page PDF version of the latest edition of his manuscript for a limited-time low price of $9.95. Opening and Running a Successful Business: Restaurant Edition 2014 is the ultimate guide to success in the hospitality business, drawing on all the practical aspects of opening a restaurant that are often overlooked in mainstream business publications.



According to author Kirk James, “When buying a business the most fundamental thing that matters is how much that business can earn you as the owner.”



Anyone who is considering opening or purchasing a new restaurant will benefit from the insider perspective that Opening and Running a Successful Business: Restaurant Edition 2014 offers, as the text contains priceless information about how to avoid certain taxes, take business away from competitors, find low-cost labor that improves the bottom line, pass health inspections and manipulate accounts and figures to sell failing businesses.



Opening and Running a Successful Business: Restaurant Edition 2014 is unique in that it assumes that opening and running a successful restaurant involves an alternative approach to producing a business plan and working hard; instead, the text teaches readers how to choose the right products and foods to sell for a profit, train and implement the proper staff and systematize the business so it drives sales and essentially runs itself.



The knowledge contained within Opening and Running a Successful Business: Restaurant Edition 2014, which is not available in any other publications currently on the market, will allow operators to succeed without having to become a slave to their business. This innovative new approach to entrepreneurship helps business owners spend time working on and improving their business rather than working inside it as an additional employee.



About Opening and Running a Successful Business: Restaurant Edition 2014

Opening and Running a Successful Business: Restaurant Edition 2014 is the ultimate guide to success in the hospitality business. Author and publisher Kirk James offers his fresh insider perspective on owning and operating successful restaurants in order to equip new entrepreneurs with the knowledge they need to increase the value of their businesses and make the most of their investments. For more information, please visit http://openingarestaurant.info/opening-restaurant/buying-a-restaurant/.