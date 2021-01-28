New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Integrated Workplace Management System Market



The Integrated Workplace Management Framework is basically a digital application that lets companies make efficient use of workplace resources. IWMS bundles usually come with a complete suite or as separate components that can be scaled over time. The IWMS has five major functional areas: commercial property management (disposal of real estate properties, financial management, and acquisition), construction program management (design, growth, remodeling of facilities), facility management (optimal use of facilities, operations), network maintenance, efficiency, and environmental management.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



The need for improved organizational options has raised the need for IWMS. Real estate management solutions would see an uptick in the number of acquisitions made due to stringent environmental and energy management policies. Present investment in IWMS is largely due to the introduction of cloud-based implementations and the application of IoT. Furthermore, the introduction of AI into IWMS accelerates the process of automation; however, the lack of understanding of the value of workspace and facility management is hindering the IWMS business.



Regional Landscape



The Integrated Workplace Management Framework Market is valued at USD 2 billion by 2019. On-site deployment systems in North America will surpass USD 2 billion by 2024. Asia Pacific will begin to gain more business in the coming years due to the huge economies, especially in China and rapidly growing countries like India.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Integrated Workplace Management System market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Integrated Workplace Management System market are listed below:



ARCHIBUS, MPulse, OfficeSpace, TheWorxHub, Sprocket CMMS, Visual Lease, Asset Essentials, CenterStone, Accurent FAMIS, MACH Energy, Collectiveview Viewsuite.



Market has been divided by Deployment as:



On-premise



Cloud



Market has been divided by Services as:



Professional



Managed



Market has been divided by End-user as:



Public Sector



Manufacturing



BFSI



Retail



Real Estate



Radical Features of the Integrated Workplace Management System Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Integrated Workplace Management System market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Integrated Workplace Management System industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Integrated Workplace Management System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Integrated Workplace Management System Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Integrated Workplace Management System Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



