International Aero Products' Glide Continues to Save Car Enthusists Time and Leaves Unforgetable Paint Protection

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Since the launch of GLIDE, AERO’s co-polymer infused clay bar, earlier this year, the product has been flying off store shelves and is quickly becoming a favorite of car care enthusiasts. Not only is GLIDE made with the finest raw materials out on the market, it is saving consumers time. GLIDE leaves a layer of AERO’s co-polymer to protect painted surfaces while the clay is used.



“The same techniques and motions of using a clay bar on your paint are the same techniques and motions you use when waxing or applying a protective coating on your vehicle’s paint,” says Jonathan Saltman, President & CEO of AERO. “We realized that there is no reason to have to repeat this process, and we’ve eliminated the steps of having to wipe off, clean, apply the protection and then having to remove the residue--all a very time consuming process.”



GLIDE, which is safe to use on all painted surfaces including clear coat, is great for removing tree sap, bug residue, paint overspray, environmental fallout, road tar, rail dust, minor oxidation, stubborn dirt and minor topical scratches. With AERO’s unique co-polymer infused formula, your paint will have a layer of long lasting protection and a deep, pristine shine that will last on your vehicle’s finish for up to a year. Each can of GLIDE includes two separate clay bars, so when it comes time to clay a vehicle again the consumer is ready to go. For best results, use AERO’s FINALE as a lubricating agent while claying.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Paint Protection.