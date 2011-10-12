Invisalign Eastern Ortho Forum Hosts Maz Moshiri and Other Speakers to Discuss Special Invisalign Cases

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2011 -- Premier Invisalign provider Dr. Maz Moshiri as well as other Invisalign specialists will be presenting complete Invisalign treatments in detail at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach, Florida on October 13-15th, 2011.



The Eastern Ortho Forum will host specialists from all over the United States, with each speaker presenting 2 special Invisalign treatment cases. Finished cases include Class II and Class III treatments, open bite and deep bite, extraction and use of TADs, and other challenging and informative case studies.



Invisalign, which has been growing in popularity for its ease of use and indiscreet design, employs clear trays which systematically move the teeth into their final position. “The Invisalign System combines advanced 3-D computer graphics technology with 100-year-old science of orthodontics,” says the Moshiri website. “Each aligner is precisely calibrated and manufactured to fit your mouth at each stage of the treatment plan.”



Moshiri orthodontics specializes in Invisalign treatments and has recently been accepted by Align Technology as premier Invisalign providers. They offer the most cutting edge Invisalign treatments in St. Louis, and have been facilitated by Align Technology to train general dentists and orthodontists throughout the U.S. on how to use Invisalign.



The case presentations will commence with each clinical speaker presenting two complete Invisalign treatments in a lecture format. The talks will then move into a “roundtable” format with each participant presenting one specific case. Each doctor will be given 15 minutes to present their case and an extra 15 minutes for group discussion of the case among their peers.



Registration for the event is at the Flagler Foyer on the second floor of the hotel. Presenters are required to stop by the registration desk on October 13th between 12pm and 6pm to pick up their badge, agenda, and to drop off their final case presentation files on a thumb drive. The registration desk will be open again at 7:30am on Friday morning.



Moshiri Orthodontics is a leader in the St. Louis and Springfield, MO areas for the specialty of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The family practice has been serving St. Louis and its' surrounding cities in Missouri for over 25 years. They have three convenient locations to fit all patients' needs, and they offer flexible payment options including acceptance of assignment for major insurance plans.