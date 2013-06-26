Isis Beauty Academy Offers Flexible Day and Evening Classes with 25 Week Course Load

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- According to the annual World of Work report, the UK is trapped in a vicious spiral of falling real wages and facing unemployment wages of 7.8%. Countering this, Rose Jameson, spokesperson for Isis Beauty Academy(www.isisbeautyacademy.co.uk) in Walton-On-Thames announced the academy is now offering both day and evening classes so students can become a fully qualified beauty therapist in just 25 weeks, part-time, with their bespoke VTCT Level 2 & 3 Beauty Therapy qualifications via day and evening learning routes. Experienced therapists can top up their skills with Continual Professional Development Courses which include, nail art courses, waxing and hot stones massage courses.



Says Jameson, "We offer flexible learning in an open, friendly and relaxed environment. All our courses are part-time and can be taken via day or evening learning routes to suit the student. We offer courses in over 30 different therapies, all of which lead to professional qualifications, recognized by employers and industry associations." The job outlook, according to the Occupational Outlook Handbook, is optimistic for the overall employment of barbers, hairdressers, and cosmetologists, with growth expected to reach 14 percent between 2010 to 2020. Most job openings will result from the need to replace workers who transition to other professions.



Hoping to keep their new students working and happy in their new careers, Jameson comments on the ways Isis Beauty Academy trains their students. "Exclusive to ISIS Beauty Academy is our Career Advisory service. We are offering one to one personal career coaching and ongoing support to every student, even after they have completed their course. They are able to use our knowledge and experience to help their build their own successful business. Free trade tests are available for every student to help prepare for that first job, plus advice on setting up your own business and supplier discounts for new start ups, too.



About Isis Beauty Academy

Isis Beauty Academy trains their students to the highest standards. They are passionate about enabling their learners to achieve industry recognized qualifications, giving them the best start in their new career. Finding colleges or a beauty therapy school that suits student's needs isn’t always straightforward, but with a combination of Level 2 and Level 3 programs and a team of dedicated tutors, they offer students of all ages the very best of everything. With both day and evening classes and class sizes ranging from 6-12 people, they focus on the needs of the student. The programs offered are wide and varied, covering everything from Manicure and Pedicure, to Holistic Treatments and Sports Massage.



Website: Isisbeautyacademy.co.uk