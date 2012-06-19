New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- ItsHot.com introduces exciting new collection of Diamond Heart Pendants at affordable prices. From puffed gold diamond heart pendants and open heart shaped pendants to intricate diamond heart necklace and heart pendant solitaire styles, all of their Diamond Heart Pendants are masterfully crafted from solid white gold, yellow gold or red gold and encrusted with high quality genuine diamonds.



Each diamond heart pendant listed can be customized with different color or clarity diamonds and is guaranteed to be quality made. By browsing the collection of Diamond Heart Pendants at this favorite shopping destination for diamond jewelry one can find the perfect pendant and give it as a romantic gift to someone special. Their beautiful collection of Diamond Key Pendants features simple and intricate designs at all price points. ItsHot.com spokesperson stated, “From Tiffany style key pendant to an interlinked heart and key pendants with diamond accents we are happy to offer a great range of designs at every budget. All Diamond Key Pendants are shipped by safe, fully insured FedEx mail with signature confirmation, with each diamond key pendant carefully packed in a nice gift box.”



This leading diamond jewelry manufacturer also offers customization services on their Diamond Dog Tag Pendants collection. Their Diamond Dog Tag Pendants can be customized and personalized with name or initial engraving or even with printing of a favorite picture. From military style diamond dog tags to bling dog tag pendants all can be customized with different patterns of fancy color diamonds available with canary yellow, blue and black diamonds. Their online collection of Diamond Dog Tag Pendants includes Black Diamond Dog Tag Pendant, Gold Round Diamond Dog Tag Pendant, Princess Cut Invisible Diamond Dog Tag Pendant and many more.



ItsHot.com specializes in manufacturing and wholesale of high-end fine diamond jewelry and diamond watch designs. Their 20 year experience in manufacturing and wholesale of fine diamond jewelry, vast knowledge of workmanship and consumer needs has helped them to develop a fine line of diamond jewelry. To know more log in online at www.ItsHot.com or visit their NYC store open Mon-Fri 11am-7pm EST.