Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Juice in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Juice grew 5% in volume and 10% in current value during 2013, which is explained by increases in disposable income, consumers' preference for healthier products and the positioning of foreign brands such as Tropicana, Florida's Natural and Old Orchard. Volume growth through the off-trade channel was 5% and was strongly influenced by the growth of 100% juice. On the other hand, on-trade volume growth was 12%, mainly due to the increase in juice drinks (up to 24% juice), representing 89% of...
Euromonitor International's Juice in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Cereal/Pulse-based Drinks, Fruit-Flavoured Drinks (No Juice Content), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars (25-99% Juice).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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