Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baked Goods in Indonesia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- In 2013, consumer interest in bread, pastries and cakes continued to increase, especially among consumers in Indonesia's larger cities. This was largely propelled by a wider distribution network by manufacturers and rapid expansion of retail outlets, especially convenience stores throughout the nation as well as product development and innovations. These urban consumers are increasingly busy and therefore prefer to consume practical and convenient breakfast items and snacks between meals, which...
Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Pastries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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