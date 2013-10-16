Just Released: "Bleach in Ukraine"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bleach in Ukraine", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- In 2012, bleach had a diminishing role in Ukraine. In spite of its affordability (important during the economic crisis) and strong tradition of use, growing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of chlorine bleach (the most common bleach type) seriously affected the volume sales dynamics. It recorded a 5% decline in retail volume sales in 2012. Although this would seem healthier growth when compared to the review period CAGR of -8% in volume terms, this is misleading as the historic CAGR...
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Ukraine market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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