Fast Market Research recommends "Broadcasting & Cable TV in Germany" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Broadcasting & Cable TV in Germany industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Germany broadcasting & cable tv market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The broadcasting & cable TV market consists of all terrestrial, cable and satellite broadcasters of digital and analog television programming.<\li> - The German broadcasting and cable TV market had total revenues of $18.1bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - The TV license or public funds segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $6.3bn, equivalent to 34.7% of the market's overall value.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.8% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $19.8bn by the end of 2018.
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Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the broadcasting & cable tv market in Germany
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the broadcasting & cable tv market in Germany
Leading company profiles reveal details of key broadcasting & cable tv market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Germany broadcasting & cable tv market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Germany economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Germany broadcasting & cable tv market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Germany broadcasting & cable tv market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Germany broadcasting & cable tv market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up Germany's broadcasting & cable tv market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ARD (Allgemeine Rundfunkanstalten Deutschlands), ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG, RTL Group SA, ZDF
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