Just Released: "Cider/Perry in Nigeria"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cider/Perry in Nigeria", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- In 2012, Distell Group launched its South African products, Hunter's Cider and Savanna Cider into the market, whilst other players, such as Halewood International, launched other products, including Brut Cahument (Premium Sparkling Perry). Such players believe that the market is now ripe for such products, given that consumers are seeking new tastes and the growth of the modern retail channels of supermarkets and hypermarkets offers a possibility to attract demand from middle-class consumers.
Euromonitor International's Cider/Perry in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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