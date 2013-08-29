Just Released: "Confectionery Packaging in China"

Fast Market Research recommends "Confectionery Packaging in China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- With a rapid increase in marketing activities in confectionery in 2012, the fashion factor has been brought into the category, especially among younger consumers. For example, backed by nationwide advertising investment, Stride entered the mainland market with three flavours of products, which have proved popular among the young generation, with its wallet-like packaging. Also, the more diversified products in sugar-free medicated confectionery, as well as mints, brought health-conscious...
Euromonitor International's Confectionery Packaging in China report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Confectionery Packaging in Spain
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in France to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Germany to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in China to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Russia to 2017
- Confectionery Packaging in France
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Hungary to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Venezuela to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Egypt to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Bulgaria to 2017