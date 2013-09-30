Just Released: "Depilatories in South Korea"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The fashion among female consumers to remove body hair continued to increase and advanced depilatories were introduced, which lead to healthy category growth in 2012. Consumers continued to use hair removers/bleaches due to convenience, despite many comments by experts that hair removers/bleaches can cause skin problems, such as blemishes. Hair removers/bleaches recorded 14% of value growth in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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