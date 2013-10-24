Just Released: "Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Ukraine"

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Fortified/functional packaged food in Ukraine is more developed than other health and wellness types. The first fortified/functional products appeared over a decade ago when FF sugar-free chewing gum entered the market, supported by strong advertising campaigns from their multinational manufacturers. FF breakfast cereals and FF milk formula are other big and well-developed categories. Pro/pre biotic drinking and spoonable yoghurts are other significant product types. They developed further in...
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Ukraine report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bakery Products, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Meal Replacement, FF Noodles, FF Oils and Fats, FF Pasta, FF Snack Bars, FF Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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