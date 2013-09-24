Just Released: "Fragrances in South Korea"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fragrances in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- In 2012, super premium fragrances was responsible for much of the healthy 8% value growth of the fragrances category. Premium fragrances increased by 10% although mass fragrances recorded a contracting growth rate in current value terms. Consumers tended to prefer unique and new super premium brands rather than traditional premium fragrances, such as Kenzo, Davidoff and Bvlgari. In response to this trend, department stores and beauty specialist retailers endeavoured to distribute less familiar...
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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