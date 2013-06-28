Just Released: "Fragrances in Ukraine"

Fast Market Research recommends "Fragrances in Ukraine" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The intensive development of chain retailing was the one of the key factors to impact premium fragrances in 2012. A focus on colour cosmetics and fragrances was clearly demonstrated by major "beauty" players, in particular Brocard (incl. L'Etoile, Brocard, Bonjour and ???), Eva and Cosmo. In fragrances, good growth opportunities were provided by: intensive promotion, better brand and product exposure, the support of qualified shop assistants, the availability of testers and private label...
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
