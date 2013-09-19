Just Released: "Hair Care in Colombia"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Hair Care in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- After hair straightening treatments with the Keratin boom, manufacturers started to focus on coping with the aggressive effects of such treatments. This also boosted products which repair and treat damaged hair by sun and pollution. Conditioners from brands like Pantene and Dove offer intensive, highly concentrated reparation treatments previously seen only in high-end products, while standard shampoos (Dove, Pantene, Syoss) emphasise claims such as growth, fall reduction and formulas for...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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