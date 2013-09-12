Just Released: "Laundry Care in Romania"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Laundry Care in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The slight recovery in laundry care in 2012, after declining sales since 2008, was due to improving consumer confidence and rising per capita incomes. At the end of 2011 there were a series of micro and macroeconomic enhancements which indirectly boosted consumption of laundry care products. Moreover, the impact of constant promotions, new product launches, publicity and distribution also supported the recovery from the recession. Also, the introduction of new products offering new fragrances,...
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Romania market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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