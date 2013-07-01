Just Released: "Noodles in Kazakhstan"

Fast Market Research recommends "Noodles in Kazakhstan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Changing lifestyles and a growing economy have provided a boost to noodles. Previously considered food for poor people or workers, it has become a convenient option for office employees and students, who do not have time to prepare food at home or do not want to spend much money on eating in restaurants and cafes. The wide variety of flavours and packaging and high availability are also key advantages. Plain noodles used for national dishes are more and more popular, as preparing noodles at...
Euromonitor International's Noodles in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chilled Noodles, Frozen Noodles, Instant Noodles, Plain Noodles, Snack Noodles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
