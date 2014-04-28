New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Oils and Fats in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- In 2013, cooking remained not only necessary, due to the difficult economic environment and the need for households to cut expenses on eating out, but also more fashionable, as reflected by the success of culinary television broadcasts, such as Top Chef or Master Chef. As a result, demand for oils and fats increased again. Consumers were looking for healthier oils and fats that are perceived to be better for health, such as vegetable and seed oil, olive oil, functional spreadable oils and fats,...
Euromonitor International's Oils and Fats in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine, Olive Oil, Spreadable Oils and Fats, Vegetable and Seed Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oils and Fats market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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