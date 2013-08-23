Just Released: "Soft Drinks Packaging in the US"

New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Energy drinks continues to ramp up competition, as Starbucks introduces its own energy drink with Starbucks Refreshers. The company unveiled this new product in three different formats. In the retail channel there is a powdered concentrate format as well as a canned format that Euromonitor International defines as an energy drink. Additionally, the product can be purchased from Starbucks foodservice outlets, where it is made in-store. Given the popularity of Starbucks among consumers, the new...
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in New Zealand, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Peru, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in the UAE, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Egypt, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Hong Kong, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Portugal, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Saudi Arabia, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Denmark, 2007 to 2017
- Targeting Adult Consumer Needs in Soft Drinks
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Japan, 2007 to 2017