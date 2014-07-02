Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Spreads in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- In 2013, spreads saw 2% retail value growth to reach sales of Won177 billion, driven by strong growth of jams and preserves with 5% retail value growth. Health-conscious consumers in South Korea prefer fruit jams or spreadable cheese to chocolate spreads to reduce intake of sugar and fat. Honey also showed positive growth with 1% value growth in 2013, but due to sluggish volume sales, price promotion amongst honey brands become intensified.
Euromonitor International's Spreads in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spreads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Syrups and Spreads Market in South Korea to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Syrups and Spreads Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Syrups and Spreads Market in South Africa to 2017
- The Future of the Syrups and Spreads Market in South Korea to 2017
- Sweet Spreads Market in South Korea to 2017
- Sweet Spreads Market in South Africa to 2017
- Savory Spreads Market in South Africa to 2017
- Savory Spreads Market in South Korea to 2017
- Sweet Spreads in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sweet Spreads in South Korea - a Snapshot (2012)