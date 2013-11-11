Just Released: "Wound Care in Serbia"

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Wound Care in Serbia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Both domestic and international producers have operated for decades within wound care in Serbia. However, some players have outdated product portfolios while others are very active in launching new products that are in line with the latest health trends. Over the last 2-3 years, there has been a shift from outmoded and old brands towards new convenient and easy-to-use products. Domestic brands are losing sales share while international brands are increasing their market coverage year by year.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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