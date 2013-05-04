Recently published research from MarketLine, "Zynga, Inc.: A change of strategy for troubled former social network gaming star", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- Free-to-play games have appeared as the internet has become common in homes. Social network websites have fuelled their growth. In July 2007, Zynga was launched, purchasing Draw Something game developer OMGPOP in March 2012, six months later the company was forced to write off half its investment. Zynga experienced significant growth in the mobile platform market, and launched its own website.
Features and benefits
- MarketLine Case Studies describe topics such as innovative products, business models, and significant company acquisitions.
- Fact-based and presented in an accessible style, they explain the rationale of commercial decisions and illustrate wider market and economic trends.
Highlights
Facebook launched Facebook Platform in May 2007, opening its applications programming interface, allowing third parties to develop their own. Developers were able to create games which could be played on Facebook, within weeks free-to-play games started to appear and began generating substantial revenues, assisted by Facebook's viral distribution.
Your key questions answered
- What is free-to-play gaming, and how did it evolve?
- What are Zynga's plans for the future, and how is it planning on turning its fortunes around?
