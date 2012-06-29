K2 Trophies & Awards Celebrates 10 Years in Business

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Commemorating and acknowledging achievement in sports, business, recreation, or any other profession is more than just a passing event of obligation. We feel the need to commemorate teams and individuals for the hard work, determination, and perseverance it takes to be the best above all else. It’s a brief moment in time, set aside to single out the passions of those that brought body, mind, and spirit together to master their craft, dominate the pack, and rise above.



At K2 Trophies and Awards, we understand that these events mean more than just free snacks and a chance to get out of the house on a weekday afternoon. And we want to make sure that you have the perfect symbol to represent the achievements of those that you commemorate. With 10 years of experience designing trophies, plaques, and medals for events of all kinds, we have learned the art of crafting awards specific to the achievement.



Throughout the past ten years, our professional team has educated themselves in the complexities of trophy and award creation. As the industry has grown, so have we, taking the time to refine the process of communicating with our customers to distill the essence of the award, so the perfect symbol can be created. In addition, we have incorporated new technologies to make ordering trophies easier than ever before. With our huge stock of trophies to choose from and assistance from our staff, your award is easily created and picture-perfect for your event.



But, crafting the physical representation of an achievement isn’t all we are good for. Ten years of working with a multitude of clients has given us the experience and knowledge to craft the message that you want to convey to your awardee. Whether it be a lifetime achievement, an award for best salesperson, or a sports trophy for the neighborhood little league, we can help write a message that is succinct, emotional, and worthy of presenting.



Having a commitment to our customers is just one part of what we’ve learned throughout our long time in the trophy and award business. We’ve also learned how our business interacts with the environment is important to our customers, ourselves, and future generations. This is why we try to waste as little as possible throughout the award creation process. We stopped using packing peanuts in 2005 and encouraged our suppliers to do the same. When possible we use recycled boxes and other materials to ship and package our trophies. We even carry bamboo awards, a sustainable alternative to traditional wooden plaques.



When we look back over our last decade we have to smile at both the accomplishments and the failures that have become successes. When we started creating commemorative awards, we had a simple idea to streamline the way people purchased trophies. We wanted to provide a better product at a lower price and have enough variety so that every occasion became unique. It hasn’t always been easy, but we now stand in an important place as a company that can serve the needs of any event, small or large. As we look forward, we are excited about what the future will bring.



About K2 Trophies and Awards

The Company. Established in 2002, K2 Trophies and Awards has become a leading on-line supplier of trophies, plaques, medals and awards throughout the United States. Visit their website at http://www.k2awards.com