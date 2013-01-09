Kaleidoscope Weddings Eliminates Stress by Now Handling All Vendors in Philadelphia, PA

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- When it comes to wedding planning in Philadelphia, Kaleidoscope Weddings is proud to eliminate the stress of dealing with vendors by now offering services to handle everything for the bride and groom. Most of the wedding planning pressure and stress can build up from communicating with multiple vendors whether it’s florists, caterers, venues, rentals, and more. Kaleidoscope Weddings are also available throughout New Jersey and Delaware County for couples that are looking to enjoy being engaged without all the hassle of planning.



The wedding planners in NJ will now be able to assist every couple by narrowing down vendor choices and dealing with every communication. This allows for the soon to be bride and groom to enjoy the partial planning process and decide on all the fun stuff such as hors d’oeuvres, entrees, desserts, and all the delicious cuisines that will be at the wedding. Kaleidoscope Weddings goal is to bring the bride and groom’s vision together making the special day filled with memories without all the stress of planning, coordinating, and worrying about vendors being on time.



Kaleidoscope’s wedding planners in Delaware County will be as involved as the bride or groom want. From decorating the ceremony to the reception venue with centerpieces, props for a photo booth, bouquets, seat covers, etc. forget about it all, the experienced wedding planners will take care of it. One of the most stressful aspects about planning a wedding can be budget, finding what the couples want, but at an affordable price. Kaleidoscope Weddings will contact all vendors for pricing that fits one budget and provide the bride and groom with options. This way they do not have to stress about hearing prices that are unrealistic. They are dedicated and proud to provide these services to engaged couples looking to enjoy and soak up this exciting time in their relationship.



About Kaleidoscope Wedding

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. The year 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding planning services.



To hear more visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com/