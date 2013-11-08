Kao Corp in Tissue and Hygiene (World) - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Kao Corp in Tissue and Hygiene (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Compared to beauty and personal care, Kao remains more heavily dependent on its domestic market within tissue and hygiene. Kao has been negatively impacted by the highly mature nature of tissue and hygiene in Japan, with its global value share on a downward trend across categories. However, international expansion has become a focus area for the company, with high-growth emerging markets such as China a priority.
Euromonitor International's Kao Corp in Tissue and Hygiene (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Tissue and Hygiene market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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