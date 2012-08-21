Kendrah Kay of Powerstone Property Management Earns Prestigeous Cacm Vision Award

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- PowerStone Property Management Inc. a full service Orange County, California based property management firm, today announced that five staff members were nominated for CACM Vision Awards and Kendrah Kay, a community manager, won the Spirit Award which acknowledges outstanding community and client service above and beyond the call of duty.



“We’re delighted and proud of Kendrah and the other nominated members of the PowerStone family.” Says CEO Rene’ Decker, who adds, “Kendrah is one of those high-energy, connect the dots, kind of person that brings vendors, partners and staff together to make good things happen for our associations.”



In addition to providing excellent service to PowerStone’s clients, Kendrah was also instrumental in forming the company’s partnership with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF).



PowerStone contributes not only donations, but also volunteers for various PCRF events. Since 1982, PCRF has been partnering with businesses, foundations, and individuals to improve the care, quality of life and survival rates of children with malignant diseases.



Mr. Decker also included praise for other staff members that were nominated for Vision Awards. “The CACM Vision Awards are designed to recognize the very best professionals in the industry, which include PowerStone nominees Valerie Vanhorn and Kara Wright nominated in the Creative Solutions for Problem Solving category and Eric Douphner and Courtney Buehler in the Physical Management award category.” He adds: “We’re extremely proud of their hard work and would like to congratulate them on their nominations.”



About CACM

Founded in 1991, the California Association of Community ManagersSM (CACM) is the only organization in California whose membership is comprised entirely of community association managers and association practitioners. As such, it is the leading resource for California-specific education, events, activities, products, services and networking opportunities to help managers and management companies achieve excellence in the industry.



About PowerStone

PowerStone is a very successful and growing property management firm headquartered in Orange County, California. Since 1993 PowerStone has served the CID industry (common interest development) with integrity and professionalism.



From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use, customized websites and on-line services, PowerStone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service



For more information, go to http://www.powerstonepm.com/



Media Contact:

René Decker

949-716-3998

rdecker@powerstonepm.com

http://www.powerstonepm.com/