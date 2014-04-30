Kicker Video Production Turns Emmy Award Winning Skills to Corporate Video Market

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- For over 25 years, Kicker has delivered outstanding visual storytelling, and has won four Emmy Awards, three Hermes Creative Awards and two Marcom Platinum Awards for Web Video Motion Graphics and Animation on behalf of Ensuite Media, and for Web Video Animation on behalf of Extreme Telematics respectively. With a pedigree like this, it is not surprising that the Calgary business world is set to lead the field in multimedia engagement as the company turns its hand to producing high quality Calgary corporate video material (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TX0qiB8-Dr8) for businesses.



Their new Calgary Video Production for Business department is capable of leveraging all the companies most advanced technical and creative resources to enhance the visibility of large corporations and small businesses alike. Businesses will meet with Kicker’s award winning team to discuss how their products and services can transfer to impactful visual media, and details of the process are also shared on their website.



Kicker has earned international recognition for their innovative video production solutions thanks to their attention to detail, timeline and budget. Kicker is composed entirely of creative professionals capable of offering results that are as reliable as they are breathtaking.



Kicker’s president, Paul Bzeta, explained the reason for the company’s expansion into this field after their mainstream success, “We have the ability to bring high-end work to life at affordable rates, and the use of cutting-edge equipment allows us to redefine what’s possible on a corporate budget. We prides ourselves on producing corporate and marketing films that inspire audiences and motivate them to take desired actions, increasing lead generation, perceived authority and ultimately sales. We are capable of creating Explainer Videos to convey difficult topics effectively to new audiences as well as Motion Graphics, 3D Animation, Aerial videos, TV Commercials and Video Ads, Strategic Video Marketing packages or simply Camera and Editing Services for corporate events.”



About Kicker

Kicker Inc. is an Emmy Award Winning Calgary Video Production company that has been operating for over 25 years. It is currently run by Paul Bzeta who now helps clients define their goals and set a production plan into action before handing over to a hand-picked team of award winning production professionals. The company prides itself on catering their video production services to the needs, scale and budget of both large corporations and start-ups. The company now serves not only Calgary, but businesses all over the world. For more information please visit: http://www.kickervideo.com/