Kids Playroom Ideas Using a Cornice Box: New Window Treatment Ideas Video

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Kids playroom ideas using a cornice box is the first video in a new YouTube series by Galaxy-Design that educates homeowners on how the custom window treatment design process works. Videos are added to the series each week and every new video is designed to walk homeowners through another aspect of working with professional designers to create and install luxurious custom window treatments in their homes.



Galaxy-Design president Steve Messri said, “We are really excited about this new YouTube instructional video series because it gives viewers a fly on the wall view of how the entire custom window treatment design process works from start to finish. Each of our videos in this new series takes viewers along with me as I cover a different aspect of creating exquisite window treatments in various luxury home settings. Now every homeowner has a handy resource to see exactly what to expect when working with a designer to properly dress their windows and not just cover them.”



These custom window treatment idea and interior design demonstration videos serve as quick and comprehensive guides that span the entire custom window dressing process from the initial consultation through the final walkthrough after installation. Each free video focuses on a different aspect of custom window treatments and interior design. Topics include:



- The 5 step award-wining process on how to design a room

- High ceiling curtain design

- Arched windows curtain design

- Tall window curtain design

- How to choose the right window treatment

- How to install drapes in bay windows

- How to measure for window treatments



Steve went on to say, “Thousands of people from around the world view our videos each day and we incorporate their questions and suggestions into all our new videos. We work hard to add value in our videos and we’re always delighted each week when a handful of our viewers contact us to share the beautiful and dazzling window treatments that they have been able to create for their homes after watching.”



To view these dazzling window treatment ideas yourself or schedule a complimentary consultation, visit: Galaxy-Design.com



About Galaxy-Design

For over 30 years Galaxy Design has been providing exquisite and unique custom window treatments for some of the most beautiful homes in the world. Clients such as Ryan Seacrest, Tatum O’Neal and members of Earth Wind and Fire have been delighted by the luxurious custom window dressings provided by Galaxy-Design and their policy of timely, competent installation, friendly and knowledgeable customer service and lifetime guarantees. Through their award-winning 5 Step Exquisite Interior Design Process, Galaxy-Design is able to offer the highest standard in professionalism and customer experience.



Galaxy Design proudly makes a positive impact on the beauty and quality of life for homeowners worldwide everyday thanks to a thriving team of passionate people. The company’s do-it-yourself drapes kits each pass a 7-step quality control process and they are all made locally in Los Angeles, CA. Each kit combines quality craftsmanship, exquisite products, ease of use, and a lifetime guarantee with the support they need to help homeowners achieve their visions for a luxurious living environment while saving money along the way.



As a special gift to viewers, Galaxy-Design offers 25% off any website order with promo code CL01. Now any homeowner can dress their windows with affordable custom window treatments and not simply cover them up. Visit http://www.crystaldraperyhardware.com/ for details



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://store.crystaldraperyhardware.com/



For Media contact:

Steve Messri

Galaxy Design

Los Angeles, CA

866-215-3173

galaxy@galaxy-design.com

http://store.crystaldraperyhardware.com/