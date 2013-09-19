"Kroger Co in Retailing (World)" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Kroger Co in Retailing (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Kroger Co, exclusively operating in its domestic US market, has performed strongly over the review period. This is thanks to a strategy of building same store sales by remodelling its offer to suit local taste, leading the company to benefit from high levels of customer loyalty. However, as Wal-Mart continues to increase share in US grocery, the company may need to either buy share in the market, which remains fragmented, or develop new retail concepts to differentiate itself.
Euromonitor International's Kroger Co in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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