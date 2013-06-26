La Caja China BBQ Grills Sets Up Partnership with Trophy Taker Outdoors to Bring Its Renowned Roaster to the Big Buck Expo

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- In 1985, Robert Guerra built the first La Caja China roaster, an innovative China Box that has evolved to be capable of cooking an 80lb pig in a mere 4 hours. Celebrated by master chefs, including Bobby Flay, La Caja China BBQ grills have been featured on the Food Network as well as local events such as the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. This summer, they are partnering with Trophy Taker Outdoors to bring its innovation to The Big Buck Expo, where visitors can savor delicious samples, purchase cookers as well as sauces, and possibly win a La Caja China Roaster!



Trophy Taker Outdoors Booth at The Big Buck Expo Features La Caja China Samples and Cookers



Trophy Taker Outdoors has discovered, along with many other chefs and consumers, that the roaster will cook just about any game a hunter can catch or kill. The box cooks turkey, fish, and any other meat that an outdoorsman desires. The relatively compact cooker keeps charcoal off the meat entirely, and proves easy for sportsmen to use in their camps after a hunt. Trophy Taker Outdoors is happy to feature the cooker at its expo booth this summer. From July 12-14th, 2013, Trophy Taker Outdoors and La Caja China will give away delicious samples and demonstrate the La Caja China roaster. Expo-goers can also purchase cookers and specialty sauces. In addition, Trophy Taker Outdoors will host a giveaway, where three lucky winners will receive SP-300DP Black 100lbs roasting boxes.



La Caja China Demonstration Set to Post to Trophy Taker Outdoors Website



La Caja China is the only roaster that cooks an 80lb pig roast in just 4 short hours. The meat falls off the bone and leaves you with tender, juicy pork, wild game or seafood. Although it sounds too good to be true, Trophy Taker Outdoors is set to prove it to its viewing audience. It will post a video demonstrating how fast and easy it is to cook up a hog. Trophy Taker Outdoors and La Caja China hope that the demonstration will introduce outdoorsman to everything this roaster has to offer for their cooking needs after the hunt.



Visit www.LaCajaChina.com for more information about their innovative products and bbq grills . Look for the upcoming video demonstration at TrophyTakerOutdoors.com and information on The Big Buck Expo can be found on its sponsor’s website at SouthernTrophyHunters.com.



Contact information:

Media Contact Name: Avian Guerra (General Manager)

Name: La Caja China

Address: 7875 NW 77th Ave Medley, FL 33166

Phone: 305.888.1323

Email: avian@lacajachina.com

Website: http://www.LaCajaChina.com/