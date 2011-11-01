Laptophq.org Thinks Reviewers Deserve Free laptop Offers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2011 -- The young entrepreneur behind the Website laptophq.org shows visitors to his site a way to obtain a free laptop. The Website provides reviews, articles and information on personal computing devices.



Electronics manufacturers routinely make offers to obtain samples of their products for free as do other offer Websites in exchange for trying other products. While a few of the most tech savvy as well as ardent discount hunters can find these offers, their whereabouts elude the majority of regular Web surfers.



Although the primary goal of Laptop HQ is to gather and provide a database of laptop reviews, the Website’s owner believes that actual user reviewers deserve some incentive for their time, such as opportunities for free computers and free laptops as he finds them. "The feedback from actual users is valuable to people looking to make a computer purchase, so it just seemed right to try and make it worth their while with a way to get a laptop for free,” said the Website’s owner.



The current offer through the Website gives people the option of choosing between brands from Apple, Toshiba, Gateway, Sony Electronics and HP. Additionally, the free laptop will come loaded with the exciting video game Starcraft ll: Wings of Liberty. Offer recipients need only to choose a laptop model, enter their zip code, name and mailing address, and then take advantage of several promotional offers to obtain the free laptop. The current offer is time and quantity sensitive as well as valid to US residents only who are at least 18 years of age.



Although some of the Website’s visitors might be skeptical, the owner of Laptop HQ was quick to point out the legitimacy and reasoning for such offers:



“These big marketing companies have big money to promote themselves so they give away free stuff like free laptops, cell phones, iPads or TVs. Most people are unaware of them unless they spend a lot of time online researching specific companies or looking for these offers, which can be difficult to find. I know this offer is legitimate because I have already received reports from users who got their own free Sony VAIO Laptop with Intel Core i5 CPU, 128 GB SSD and 6 GB DDR3 RAM.”



For more information, please visit http://www.laptophq.org/free-laptop/



About Laptophq.org

Laptop HQ is a growing review Website that provides information on all things surrounding laptop computers. In addition to expert reviews, the Website relies on average user reviews to give potential buyers real world information on the latest laptops and computer products available today. In order to grow the database of user reviews, the Website regularly provides links to opportunities to obtain free electronic products such as laptops, cell phones, iPads and other personal computing devices.