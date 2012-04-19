New Midtown Buckhead Atlanta Location for Laser Hair Removal

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2012 -- Mediquick Weight Loss & Laser Center is proud to announce a new location conveniently located in the Brookwood Square shopping center located at 2140 Peachtree Rd St 315 (upstairs from Hot Yoga) 2 blocks north of Piedmont Hospital (in back of Houston’s).



This is exciting news for residents of Midtown and Buckhead Atlanta! Aside from laser hair removal services, Mediquick Weight Loss & Laser Center will also be offering services in laser tattoo removal, Botox, Juvederm as well as medically supervised weight loss.



Laser hair removal involves destroying hair follicles through the use of laser technology. These treatments leave clients with silky smooth skin that never has to be shaved or waxed again, especially after multiple treatments have been completed. The procedure is safe, effective and recommended by dermatologists and experts in the personal beauty and health fields. A similar technology is also used for acne scar removal, skin resurfacing and tattoo removal.



The treatment facility in Midtown Atlanta will also utilize the same advanced laser technology that is currently used in all of the centers. These world-class lasers were hand chosen by the centers because of their state-of-the-art technology and the safety of the equipment. Clients can feel assured that they are receiving the best possible treatments for laser hair removal in Atlanta.