Lasik Eye Surgery- a Safe and Secure Procedure for Clear Vision

Lasik eye surgery in Florida has undoubtedly come as a revolution in the field of eye treatment. Patients from all over the nation and world feel more satisfied with Laser vision correction surgery. With the passage of time, new ways are being devised now to perform such a critical surgery with precision. First generation IntraLase and second generation Ziemer Lasik are the most improved and safe Lasik methods available for flap creation during LASIK surgery. This blade free Lasik in Boca Raton and elsewhere in Florida can improve the LASIK treatment very significantly and promises to be more accurate and safer than other ways, such as razor blade microkeratome flap creation in a bladed Lasik eye surgery.



Advanced Lasik eye surgery in Fort Lauderdale, Lasik in Boca Raton and other areas of Florida has compelled all the debates concerning patient safety during the Laser vision correction surgery to die a slow death. Today's Lasik techniques for surgery are the safest, most comfortable, accurate and highly predictable methods among all other surgical techniques. This is a blade free treatment and the procedure is nearly 100% safe and secure when you are deemed a good candidate. Doctors use a femtosecond Laser to generate laser energy, which generates bubbles in the patient's cornea. These bubbles are highly precise, with a diameter of about 1/10,000 of an inch, and are being created at a pre-specified depth. Within 15 seconds, this layer of microscopic air bubbles creates a corneal flap, which can then be lifted up, and then the cornea can be reshaped under the flap using an Excimer laser. Such an incredible enhancement in technology has allowed Lasik surgeons to create corneal flaps flawlessly. With such a picture-perfect blade free Lasik method, the possibility of certain associated complications such as buttonholes, corneal abrasions and uneven sized flaps are almost negligible.



Lasik eye surgery in Fort Lauderdale and other areas of Florida are quite affordable to bear provided that you are willing to put a little bit of load on your budget. Considering the voluminous quantity of returns you can get from a carefully carried out Laser vision correction surgery and LASIK, the expenses incurred are pretty rational and acceptable. Think about it - No more glasses or contact lens costs. No more broken glasses or possible contact lens related eye infections!



With the increasing popularity of Laser vision correction surgery around the globe and especially in Florida, a myriad number of medical practitioners have come into the scene. But this often leads to hefty amount of fees and treatment costs. So, to figure out the best one among all of them, you need to do your own research to compare prices and the quality of the procedure. First, you should consult with your family and people at your work place who have undergone LASIK surgery and other eye treatments before. Second, search in your local newspapers to find all the Laser vision correction surgeons in your area. You can also go online to review sites, read the reviews and testimonials of patients, and make up your mind to visit the most suitable one. Once you have decided whom to meet, you need to observe their behavior, interpersonal skills, ability to interact with the patients, success history of their Laser vision correction surgery and last but not the least, treatment costs. You must compare and evaluate all the surgeons as per above mentioned standards, and decide which one is the best for your Laser eye surgery. Remember to compare apples to apples. There are a lot of LASIK surgeons out there that still use razorblade microkeratome technology to create the flap rather than an all Laser LASIK procedure. Although the cost to you with this older procedure will be less, so will the quality of the procedure and the results.



