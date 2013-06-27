Laundry Care in Greece - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Laundry Care in Greece"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The growth momentum seen in concentrated products over the last few years of the review period subsided in 2012 as manufacturer investment slowed down and consumers started to switch back to standard products that are perceived to be cheaper. In laundry detergents even those consumers that enthusiastically switched to concentrated liquids over the past two years are now largely moving back to standard powders, as they are perceived to offer the best value for money. Similarly in fabric...
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Greece market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
