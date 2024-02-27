Leathwaite Sets a New Benchmark in Finance Recruitment Excellence

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2024 -- Leathwaite has established itself as a leader in finance recruitment, having partnered with leaders in financial services for over 20 years. Their profound expertise spans a wide range of sub-sectors, affirming their position as a pioneering force in the industry.



Unparalleled Expertise Across Financial Services Spectrum



Leathwaite's proficiency in finance recruitment shines across multiple domains:



1. Wholesale and Retail Financial Services: Navigating the complexities of retail financial services, Leathwaite excels in sourcing top-tier talent for organisations ranging from global firms to SMEs, covering various sectors like building societies, challenger banks, credit cards, and more.



2. FinTech and Payments: Leathwaite's deep-rooted experience and partner-led approach empower them to deliver diverse C-level and specialist senior executives adept at navigating the sector's rapid evolution and regulatory challenges. By collaborating closely with various companies, from burgeoning startups to established industry giants, Leathwaite ensures a comprehensive understanding of the sector's multifaceted needs.



3. Insurance and InsurTech: Leathwaite's team of specialist consultants, with their deep understanding of the insurance market, have successfully delivered global mandates for leading insurance and reinsurance businesses, brokerages, and underwriters.



4. Asset and Wealth Management: Understanding the unique challenges of this sector, Leathwaite's strategic approach has been instrumental in sourcing top-tier leaders for asset and wealth management firms, helping them navigate innovation, globalisation, and regulatory changes.



Corporate & Transaction Banking: A Strategic Focus



Leathwaite's strategic insights into the corporate and transaction banking sector have been transformative. They work closely with banks of all sizes globally, aiding them in identifying revenue streams and overhauling technologies for seamless trade and money movement. Their unique, holistic view of the market provides clients diverse and well-considered leadership talent.



Investment Banking: Navigating Complexities with Innovative Talent



In investment banking, a sector reshaped by heightened entry barriers and stringent regulations, Leathwaite's role has been pivotal. For over two decades, they have identified leaders who meet the commercial and risk management needs and bring creativity and new perspectives essential in today's challenging environment.



Commitment to Diversity and Digital Transformation



Leathwaite's dedication to diversity and digital transformation is not just a part of their business strategy; it's at the core of their vision for the future of finance recruitment. This commitment is twofold, encompassing both the diversification of leadership and embracing digital advancements.



1. Championing Diversity in Leadership: Leathwaite understands that true innovation in finance comes from diverse perspectives. Their approach goes beyond traditional talent sourcing; they seek individuals from varied backgrounds, industries, and experiences. This strategy is rooted in the belief that diverse leadership is more than just an ethical imperative; it's a business necessity. By introducing diverse talent into executive roles, Leathwaite helps organisations foster creativity, drive innovation, and enhance decision-making. They recognise that leaders with diverse experiences bring unique insights essential in navigating the complexities of the global financial market.



2. Embracing Digital Transformation: In an era where digital transformation redefines the financial sector, Leathwaite's commitment to this area sets them apart. Leathwaite acknowledges that the future of finance is intertwined with technology. Therefore, they focus on identifying leaders who are not only digitally literate but are also visionaries in leveraging technology to drive business growth. This includes sourcing talent adept in AI, blockchain, data analytics, and other emerging technologies reshaping the financial landscape. Their role is to find leaders who can guide traditional financial institutions through digital transitions and help them stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.



Setting the Standard in Finance Recruitment



Leathwaite's two-decade journey in finance recruitment has set a new benchmark in the industry. Their comprehensive understanding of the financial services ecosystem and commitment to sourcing exceptional leaders, positions them at the forefront of finance recruitment excellence.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



To find out more information about executive recruitment visit https://www.Leathwaite.com



Leathwaite are specialists in executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services around the world. To find out more information about the different Leathwaite services visit https://www.leathwaite.com/services/



