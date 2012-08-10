LEGO Group in Toys and Games (World) - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "LEGO Group in Toys and Games (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- LEGO is the third largest toymaker in the world, behind Mattel and Hasbro. Building on innovation and old traditions in brick toys, LEGO was one of the most successful toy companies during 2010 and 2011, outperforming the sluggish toy market. The majority of company products remain in the construction toys category where its position is unmatched by any other toy company. However, LEGO has diversified its business model, launching LEGO Games, as well as releasing a number of video games.
Euromonitor International's LEGO Group in Toys and Games (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Toys and Games industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
