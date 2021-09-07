Level Sensors Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate - Time to Grow Your Revenue

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- The level sensor market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025 from USD 4.3 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is fueled by the reduction in size of sensors, rising adoption of level sensors in process industries, and rising use of IIoT solutions, stable vehicle production worldwide.



Based on technology, the non-contact segment is projected to account for the largest size of the level sensors market from 2020 to 2025.



Based on technology, non-contact level sensors are expected to hold a larger share in the level sensors market. The larger share of the non-contact level sensors market segment can mainly be attributed to their increasing adoption in various application sectors, replacing contact level sensors for greater accuracy, flexibility, and measurement ability. The use of automation technology in various industries is further driving this market segment.



Based on types, the ultrasonic type is projected to account for the largest size of the level sensors market from 2020 to 2025.



Ultrasonic level sensors measure substance levels based on the travel time of ultrasonic pulses to the surface of the medium and back. When installing the sensor, the typical block distance between the surface of the medium and the source of the ultrasonic pulse has to be considered. Hydrostatic level sensors are contact type sensors and are widely used in industries like food & beverage and water & wastewater. These sensors are used in tanks or wells, submersible or installed outside a vessel.



Based on monitoring types, the continuous level monitoring segment is projected to account for the largest size of the level sensors market from 2020 to 2025.



Continuous level monitoring involves different technologies, such as magnetoresistive, hydrostatic, air bubbler, and gamma ray level sensors. These level sensors are used mainly for the monitoring of liquids. Continuous monitoring level sensors measure level within a specified range and determine the exact amount of substance contained in a certain space



APAC is projected to hold the largest size of the level sensors market during the forecast period.



APAC held the largest share of the level sensors market in 2019 due to technological advancements and the high adoption of technology in a vast range of industries. The level sensors market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025, driven by the increasing adoption of level sensors in several sectors, such as industrial manufacturing, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in this region.



Key Market Players



ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Vega Grieshaber KG (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), AMETEK (US), Schneider Electric (France), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Gems Sensors (US) are some of the key players operating in the level sensors market.