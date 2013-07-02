Levi Strauss & Co in Apparel (World) - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Levi Strauss & Co in Apparel (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Levi Strauss remains the world's largest and best-known jeans company. However, it has struggled in recent times to make its rich heritage relevant to the contemporary jeans market, as consumers have been shifting to niche super premium denim brands or fast fashion labels. Ongoing product innovation remains vital for Levi's to stand out from intensifying competition. Seizing control of its retail distribution will also play a key role in maintaining its market leadership position.
Euromonitor International's Levi Strauss & Co in Apparel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Apparel industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
