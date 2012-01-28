‘Lexington Law’ is the Leading Consumer Credit Repair Company With One Million Cases in 2010

Gilbert, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2012 -- With the national unemployment rate hovering at about 8.5 percent and the cost of living on the rise, the number of people who have racked up credit card debt is at an all-time high. There is almost one trillion dollars in revolving U.S. consumer debt and $95 billion in credit card debt.



For most Americans, having bad credit not only hurts their pride but can also leave a negative mark for up to 10 years per item depending on the nature of the debt.



The good news is, with help from a reputable credit repair company, no bad credit score is beyond repair.



But selecting the right credit repair company is essential.



With 500,000 retained clients and more than one million negative items removed in 2010 alone, Lexington Law Firm has established itself as the leader in consumer credit repair both in scale and in results. Highly recommended by CreditRepairCompanies.com, a niche directory for credit repair company listings, Lexington Law has been in business for almost two decades and offers clients a number of benefits.



According to the Lexington Law credit repair reviews by CreditRepairCompanies.com, the company gets an A plus on its overall scorecard for services and value of services rendered.



“Lexington Law is one of the premier choices when it comes to credit repair companies. With over 19 years of experience and hundreds of thousands of clients served, they have a unique, proactive approach to credit repair,” states CreditRepairCompanies.com. “There are three levels of service available, and you are in control of which items on your credit report to dispute. Getting started is simple, and there is a free online consultation available via the company’s website.”



The Lexington Law reviews also reveal the various benefits offered by the credit repair company. The company’s case facilitators paralegals work with all three credit agencies to repair a person’s credit and case supervisors lawyers are ready to assist with any complex issues that may arise. The company also allows customers to pay for service month-to-month in order to protect and repair their credit on an ongoing basis. Concord and Concord Premier level customers receive an array of added benefits.



In addition to their glowing reviews for Lexington Law, CreditRepairCompanies.com provides site visitors with a variety of reviews for other credit repair companies and a wide range of insightful information about how to improve credit ratings.



For more information, visit http://www.CreditRepairCompanies.com



About CreditRepairCompanies.com

CreditRepairCompanies.com is a niche directory for credit repair company listings. Customers can find both national brands and local credit repair shops by searching the in-depth listings that include services provided, pricing and consumer reviews. CreditRepairCompanies.com seeks to raise the awareness and reputation of the industry.