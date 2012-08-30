"Life Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

Recently published research from Timetric, "Life Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- In terms of gross written premiums, the life insurance segment was the largest in the Hong Kong insurance industry during the review period (2007-2011) and accounted for a share of 87.8% of the total insurance industry written premiums in 2011. The segment's growth was driven by a rising consumer awareness regarding life insurance coverage, favorable government regulations, and increasing product innovations and marketing campaigns. However, consumers have been reluctant to invest in unit-linked products as such cover is highly exposed to market conditions, resulting in a decline in demand. The decline in unit-linked plans has been offset by the positive growth of traditional products such as whole-life, endowment and term-life during the review period.
Key Highlights
- Although, weak economic conditions impacted Hong Kong's economy in 2009, the country's life insurance section remained largely unaffected with consumers simply changing their preference towards certain products.
- The growth in traditional life insurance products including whole life, endowment and term life ensured the robust performance of the segment. The share of traditional life insurance products including whole life, endowment and term life in terms of the overall life insurance premium increased from 28.3% in 2007 to 47.7% in 2011.
- The growth in the segment was attributed to the various strategies adopted by life insurance companies to influence the buying behavior of the customers. During the review period, life insurance companies initiated various marketing strategies to cater to diverse customer segments according to their financial needs.
- Life insurance companies have been relying on different distribution channels to reach out to a larger customer base and market their products. Bancassurance remained the most popular distribution channel in Hong Kong during the review period despite increasing competition from agencies and the direct marketing channel. Leading banks, including HSBC Insurance (Asia) and BOC Group-life Assurance Company, have established their own life insurance companies in Hong Kong.
